Mayo Clinic Care Network adds Memorial Health System

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On Thursday Memorial Health System (MHS) became part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network (MCCN).

Medical Director for the Mayo Clinic Dr. Mark Larson talked about the Network.

“The Mayo Clinic Care Network is a collection of independent high-quality organizations that have been carefully vetted by the Mayo Clinic. This relationship allows us to share knowledge and resources and teams of specialists to better care for patients wherever they may be.”

The care at MHS is the reason they became one of about 45 members of the care network.

“We came to truly realize the high-quality patient care, and the patient centered approach. Also, how their culture and values very much align with our cultures and values, and how we approach patient care. It was very much a deep appreciation for the team here and the patient centered care they have been delivering for years and years.”

According to Memorial Health System President and CEO Scott Cantley this will benefit patients of MHS.

“The world’s most prestigious and deepest clinical knowledge base in all of the world for delivering care to patients in hospitals is being brought to bear right here in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The expertise of the Mayo Clinic is now at our fingertips.”

Now that MHS is a part of the network, patients will not have to travel for care.

Chief Medical Officer for Memorial Health System Dr. Dan Breece said they can reach out to other doctors for the patients.

“They (other doctors can) review that case, and they can bring them up-to-date and say ‘Hey, all of the care is appropriate. There is no need to travel anywhere else.’ or ‘Hey, have you considered this? Maybe this is something else you ought to try with this patient.’ That gives the patient the peace of mind to keep them close to home, so they don’t have to have their life disrupted to travel two hours away.”

Dr. Breece and Dr. Larson added that patients will not have to pay more for care now that the system is a part of the network.

Below you can find the full interview that our Andrew Noll did with the President/CEO of Memorial Health System, Scott Cantley and the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dan Breece, explaining what this new partnership will mean for those in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Memorial Health System announced a new partnership to help provide health care in the MOV. The health system is now a member of the Mayo Clinic

Transcription of the interview:

As we reported earlier in the newscast, Memorial Health System has announced a new partnership to help provide healthcare in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The health system is now a member of the Mayo Clinic Care network, joining us this afternoon to explain what it all means for you. I’m joined by Scott Cantley, CEO and President of Memorial Health System, and Doctor Dan Breece, Chief Medical Officer of Memorial Health System. Gentlemen, thank you so much for. Let me here.

Thank you. Thanks. For having to.

Be here, of course. Now, Mr. Cantley, I want to start with you. You’re becoming a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Can you tell us what this announcement was all? About today.

Yeah, it’s an incredible opportunity for our valley to have the Memorial Health system enter into the the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Allows us to have the same resources that are available inside the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and in Arizona and in Florida. But it gives us those resources for our doctors, for our nurses, for our teams, so that we can really lift the bar for quality in this valley using Mayo as our strong partner.

Now I do want to also ask. Too, what was the importance, you know to do this and make this announcement today.

Well, I think I think you know for us. In rural community hospitals, lifting the quality bar and continuing to inspire this community that we are offering that world class healthcare, you need strong partners to do that. And just as we opened with the women’s and children’s and selected Akron Children’s as our partner for that project for the rest of healthcare, we thought the Mayo Clinic really gave us that opportunity. And I should say that one of the best features about this partnership is we retain our independence. We’re still a community-based hospital that is locally led and owned here in the Mid-Ohio Valley. But we have the partnership, the clinical strength and excellence of the Mayo.

Now, Doctor Breece, I do want to turn to you. What does this mean for Memorial Health System as part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

Well, this is a tremendous opportunity to be a partner with the Mayo Clinical Care Network. What it does is it gives us access to all of the tools it gives our providers, and our patients access to the most up-to-date clinical research treatment plans and clinical protocols. It’ll be right at their fingertips. And this is this is from the number one regarded. Global brand in all healthcare.

Mm-hmm. OK. That’s great now. I do want to ask you 2 for those who don’t know what the Mayo Clinic Care Network is.

So the Mayo Clinic Care Network is a network that was formed several years ago by the Mayo Clinic, and it involves a membership by hospitals around the nation. But you can’t just call them and get in. It’s a rigorous process, a very long due diligence process. Us because they are very certain that they want their culture and values to be met by your culture and values, so they have to align where you can’t be a match. We found that we, our values and culture are in line with the Mayo Clinic and therefore we were able to be a part of the Mayo Clinic care network. And then when you have that ability to join all of a sudden, you get all the resources right at your fingertips. The same resources that Mister Cantley was alluding to that all 4500 physicians that are employed by the Mayo Clinic used today. I’ll cross their entire platform in Arizona, Rochester, MN and Florida.

OK. And that is great. Now, Mr. Cantley and Doctor Breece, I do want to ask what this means for all the people living here in the Ohio Valley. What does this announcement mean today?

I would say if you’re a patient of the Memorial Health system, you can rest assured that the care that we’re delivering to you would match and be in line with the same care that you would get if you’d have went to Rochester, MN and been at the main Mayo campus that our physicians, our clinical experts, will have those tools available to them and it will be able to continue to improve our healthcare operation. To be in line with those that Mayo employees every day, so it should give everyone a real sense of comfort that even though you’re in your hometown, you’re getting the best healthcare this world has to offer.

And Doctor Breece, is there anything you’d like to add to. I totally agree with those statements. I would tell you again that this does this truly augments and amplifies the level of care that we are already providing to this valley. We by far by far have the most specialists around, so we’re able to offer a level of care that no one else can in this community. Every investment we make is all about the patient. Everything we do is about patient centered care, and that’s what the Mayo Clinic has done for over 150.

Right, so now is there anything else that maybe about this announcement today that you would like the people of the mid-Ohio Valley to know going ahead in the healthcare field here?

Well, I think that commitment, that long term commitment from an organization who was born here, who aspires to, to continue to be independent and grow great healthcare here in this valley that this is what it takes to do that the that we are willing to hold ourselves to that high standard. And bring partners to this valley that allow us to give this region the same care that we would want our own families to have. My own mother. That’s what we do every day is we deliver that kind of care to the people that live in this valley.

Absolutely. And Doctor Breece, anything. Else you’d like to join. Before I let you go.

Yeah, just add that this cost there is no cost to the patient at all for this. This is simply another way to augment and amplify the care that we deliver. The patient, so there is no cost to the patient. This comes as just an added benefit from our health system to the patients we already serve.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.