Memorial Health System joins Mayo Clinic Care Network

Scott Cantely; Memorial Health System, President and CEO, and Mark Larson, MD; Mayo Clinic,...
Scott Cantely; Memorial Health System, President and CEO, and Mark Larson, MD; Mayo Clinic, Medical Director(Memorial Health System)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Memorial Health System and Mayo Clinic announced a collaboration effort.

Memorial Health System has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

The collaboration was announced Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

By joining the network, Memorial Health and its clinic locations in southeastern Ohio and northwestern West Virginia will now have access to Mayo Clinic’s expertise.

The Mayo Clinic Care Network provides members with special access to Mayo Clinic’s clinical, education, and research knowledge and expertise through solutions and services, according to their website: https://www.mayoclinic.org.

Providers from Memorial Health System can combine their understanding of their patients’ medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise, so patients get the care they need, close to home.

Additionally, Memorial Health System will now have access to Mayo Clinical clinical solutions and services, including:

● AskMayoExpert: a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations, and medical references.

● eConsults: providers may contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.

● eBoards: live video conferences that enable medical teams to virtually review and discuss complex cases with a team of Mayo Clinic specialists and providers from Mayo Clinic Care Network health systems.

● Health Care Consulting: access to Mayo’s experience, knowledge, and subspecialty expertise to achieve clinical, operational, and business goals.

“This is a very exciting day for our system, patients, and community,” says Memorial Health System President and CEO Scott Cantley. “This new collaboration with Mayo Clinic helps us fulfill our mission to bring the best health care and highest clinical expertise to our communities so people can receive care at home. Our mission and values align with Mayo Clinic’s, and we are honored to call ourselves a part of this network.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Orin Emrick
Obituary: Emrick, Jeffery Orin
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
H. K. Smith
Obituary: Smith, H. K.
Man dies in crash in Athens County
Thomas Lee Hines
Obituary: Hines, Thomas Lee

Latest News

Crew members from the Actors Guild's performance of Disney's "Newsies" came onto Daybreak to...
The Actors Guild of Parkersburg prepares for Disney's "Newsies" opening night
House to Home is an organization helping homeless people get services they need. The group is...
House to Home looks to renovate new shelter, looking for funding
They will do the service for single mothers, widows, and women of soldiers that are deployed on...
A Church on Rosemar Rd. is helping single mothers and widows
Runaway Juvenile Allie Swartz
Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding Meigs runaway juvenile