Memorial Health System joins Mayo Clinic Care Network

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Memorial Health System and Mayo Clinic announced a collaboration effort.

Memorial Health System has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

The collaboration was announced Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

By joining the network, Memorial Health and its clinic locations in southeastern Ohio and northwestern West Virginia will now have access to Mayo Clinic’s expertise.

The Mayo Clinic Care Network provides members with special access to Mayo Clinic’s clinical, education, and research knowledge and expertise through solutions and services, according to their website: https://www.mayoclinic.org.

Providers from Memorial Health System can combine their understanding of their patients’ medical needs with Mayo Clinic expertise, so patients get the care they need, close to home.

Additionally, Memorial Health System will now have access to Mayo Clinical clinical solutions and services, including:

● AskMayoExpert: a database of concise clinical information on hundreds of medical conditions, and includes medical protocols, treatment recommendations, and medical references.

● eConsults: providers may contact Mayo Clinic specialists for second opinions on specific patient cases when they believe additional input will benefit their patients.

● eBoards: live video conferences that enable medical teams to virtually review and discuss complex cases with a team of Mayo Clinic specialists and providers from Mayo Clinic Care Network health systems.

● Health Care Consulting: access to Mayo’s experience, knowledge, and subspecialty expertise to achieve clinical, operational, and business goals.

“This is a very exciting day for our system, patients, and community,” says Memorial Health System President and CEO Scott Cantley. “This new collaboration with Mayo Clinic helps us fulfill our mission to bring the best health care and highest clinical expertise to our communities so people can receive care at home. Our mission and values align with Mayo Clinic’s, and we are honored to call ourselves a part of this network.”

