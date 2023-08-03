Mountaineers head into second day of camp eager to grow

WVU DAY 2 CAMPS
WVU DAY 2 CAMPS(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Day two of fall football camps is now in the books for the West Virginia University Mountaineers, and position battles continue to heat up.

Quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Garrett Greene continued to evenly split reps as signal caller as the focus is on that position this upcoming season.

Slot receiver has an open battle with second string running back also up for grabs.

The players continue to grow and form chemistry as this was still a helmets only practice.

Offensively, the team focused on making the smart pass and not taking as many chances with the ball down field.

