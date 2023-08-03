Obituary: Haynes, Robert James

Robert James Haynes, 83, of Parkersburg passed away on August 2, 2023 at the Camden-Clark Medical Center. He was born August 13, 1939 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Willard Leaman and Chelsie Mae Waggoner Haynes.

Bob retired from O’Ames Company after 37 1/2 years of service and enjoyed bow hunting, hunting, fishing and gardening.

He is survived by four children, Troy (Belinda) Haynes of Lubeck, WV, Robin Haynes of Davisville, WV, Robert (Christine) Haynes, Jr. of Austin, TX, Shawn (Erin Tucker) Haynes of Parkersburg; brother, Harold (Karen) Haynes of Louisiana; two sisters, Brenda (Ralph) Patterson of Rockport; Linda Gary; his wife, Connie Haynes and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Richard “Sonny”, and Gary Haynes; and his beloved daughter, Lora Haynes.

Services will be Monday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with his brother, Pastor Harold Haynes officiating along with Pastor Pasi Sikio.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-4pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

