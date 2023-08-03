Obituary: Perrine, Tina (Campbell)

Tina (Campbell) Perrine of Vienna, WV passed away at the age of 63 on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Carol Campbell and Loretta (Alkire) Johnson.

Tina had an extensive career in sales and advertising. She spent much of her career working at Fahlgren’s and later the William Cook agency in Jacksonville, FL. Upon returning to Parkersburg, she worked at Results Radio. She also worked at WCHS in Charleston and later WTAP. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Jason Perrine, and his wife Katie of Vienna; her sister Jann Collins (Rob) of Parkersburg; brother Mark Campbell (Marsey) of Ravenswood; long-time companion Tim Woodward of Vienna; close friend, Carol Geletko of Williamstown; her niece, Emily Collins and nephews Tyler Collins, Chad Collins, Ian Collins, and Taylor Campbell.

A lover of all dogs and especially dachshunds, she leaves behind her beloved Rudy who will surely miss being spoiled and pampered every day.

A celebration of life will be held August 26th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at J.P. Henry’s.

Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

