Obituary: Rayburn, Phillip Andrew

Phillip Andrew Rayburn
Phillip Andrew Rayburn(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Surrounded by his loving family, Phillip Andrew Rayburn, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center following a brief illness. A son of the late Lawrence Phillip and Patricia Ann Howell Rayburn, he was born in Russell, Ky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Vicki Rayburn and a beloved nephew Lawrence Rayburn.

A graduate of Russell High School, he attended and was a graduate of Shawnee State University, earning a degree in respiratory care. He worked as a respiratory therapist at CAMC and the University of Kentucky hospital and later as a supervisor. Over the years, he also was Director of Cardio-Pulmonary services in several health care facilities in several states. His hobbies included moto-cross racing, hunting, fishing, cooking and University of Kentucky basketball.

He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years Diana Rayburn; daughters Tosha (Robert) McMullen and Tara (Dannie Blevins) Cheeseman; granddaughters Harper and Haylee McMullen; his niece Jayma (Chris) Woods and his beloved fur baby Tucker.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:30 pm at the funeral home with Adam Cheeseman officiating. Interment will be at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the Rayburn family with the arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Orin Emrick
Obituary: Emrick, Jeffery Orin
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
H. K. Smith
Obituary: Smith, H. K.
Man dies in crash in Athens County
Thomas Lee Hines
Obituary: Hines, Thomas Lee

Latest News

Tina (Campbell) Perrine
Obituary: Perrine, Tina (Campbell)
Robert James Haynes
Obituary: Haynes, Robert James
Mary E. Rhodes
Obituary: Rhodes, Mary E.
H. K. Smith
Obituary: Smith, H. K.