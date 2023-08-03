Obituary: Rayburn, Phillip Andrew

Surrounded by his loving family, Phillip Andrew Rayburn, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center following a brief illness. A son of the late Lawrence Phillip and Patricia Ann Howell Rayburn, he was born in Russell, Ky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Vicki Rayburn and a beloved nephew Lawrence Rayburn.

A graduate of Russell High School, he attended and was a graduate of Shawnee State University, earning a degree in respiratory care. He worked as a respiratory therapist at CAMC and the University of Kentucky hospital and later as a supervisor. Over the years, he also was Director of Cardio-Pulmonary services in several health care facilities in several states. His hobbies included moto-cross racing, hunting, fishing, cooking and University of Kentucky basketball.

He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years Diana Rayburn; daughters Tosha (Robert) McMullen and Tara (Dannie Blevins) Cheeseman; granddaughters Harper and Haylee McMullen; his niece Jayma (Chris) Woods and his beloved fur baby Tucker.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm, at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:30 pm at the funeral home with Adam Cheeseman officiating. Interment will be at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV, was honored to assist the Rayburn family with the arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.