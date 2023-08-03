Obituary: Rhodes, Mary E.

Mary E. Rhodes
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Mary E. Rhodes, 66 of Parkersburg passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at her residence.

She was born October 12, 1956 in Brooklynn, NY, a daughter of the late Byron Paul and Frances Mary Nesselroad.  Mary loved feeding the wildlife including the raccoons and squirrels and she will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Mary is survived by her two children, Christina Fowler (Ken Carter) of Mineral Wells, WV and Michael Rhodes of Parkersburg; her significant other, Denver Nelson Sr. of Parkersburg; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Zachary, Stormy, Sierra, Mia, Braydon and Skylah and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Rhodes Jr and her sister, Catherine Wilson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Rhodes family. Online condolences can be left at www.LambertTatman.com

