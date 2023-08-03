Ohio auditor Keith Faber joins Washington County roundtable

The roundtable was held today at the commissioner’s office to discuss best practices for tracking cases of fraud as well as other issues at the state and local level.
Faber said his office is working to lead by example when examining the efficiency and...
Faber said his office is working to lead by example when examining the efficiency and effectiveness of state programs during performance audits.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber led a roundtable discussion with Washington County government officials.

The roundtable was held today at the commissioner’s office to discuss best practices for tracking cases of fraud as well as other issues at the state and local level.

Faber said his office is working to lead by example when examining the efficiency and effectiveness of state programs during performance audits.

“The legislature requires the state auditor’s office every budget cycle to do four performance audits of state agencies or higher ed. I think last budget cycle we did nine; just to tell you how much more we are doing. And we have literally recommended hundreds of millions and in one case a billion dollars in savings for performance audit findings.”

Following the conclusion of the roundtable, Commissioner Jamie Booth led a tour of several locations throughout Washington County.

