Ohio River Festival starts later this week

Ohio River Festival is coming up soon.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ravenswood’s Ohio River Festival is coming up. It’s an event that’s been around since the mid 1930′s.

There will be food, live music, face painters, inflatables, a parade, and more.

Ohio River Festival President Jared Bloxton said the big event to see will be the powerboat races. They’re part of a national circuit.

“If you’re a Nascar fan or just like to see something unique, this is a really cool type of a thing to come down and check out. These boats move very very quickly,” he laughed.

The festival starts on Friday, running from 4pm to 10pm. On Saturday, it’s from 7:30am to 11pm. On Sunday, it’s from 1pm to 6pm.

Admission is free.

Everything, except the parade, takes place at Washington’s Riverfront Park. The parade will be downtown.

Schedule of events
Schedule of events(file | file)

