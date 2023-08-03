Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding Meigs runaway juvenile

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway juvenile.

Allie Swartz was last seen on Main Street in Pomeroy at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Swartz is 16 years old, 5′1″, 142 lbs.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a gray top, and a green bandana.

Swartz left a residence in a red car.

She is currently on probation through the Meigs County Juvenile Court.

Contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 992-3371 and select “1″ for dispatch if you have any information on Swartz’s whereabouts. Contact the tip line at (740) 992-4682 if you wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.