Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding Meigs runaway juvenile

Runaway Juvenile Allie Swartz
Runaway Juvenile Allie Swartz(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway juvenile.

Allie Swartz was last seen on Main Street in Pomeroy at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Swartz is 16 years old, 5′1″, 142 lbs.

She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a gray top, and a green bandana.

Swartz left a residence in a red car.

She is currently on probation through the Meigs County Juvenile Court.

Contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 992-3371 and select “1″ for dispatch if you have any information on Swartz’s whereabouts. Contact the tip line at (740) 992-4682 if you wish to remain anonymous.

