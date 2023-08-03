State and defense give closing arguments in Taylor murder trial

On Thursday, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments in the murder trial of a Parkersburg man that started on Monday.
State and defense give closing arguments in Taylor murder trial
State and defense give closing arguments in Taylor murder trial(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments in the murder trial of a Parkersburg man that started on Monday.

Both sides agree on a few established facts about the case. They agree Derek Taylor got into an altercation with Cory Friend in late March at the Terrapin Park Apartments in Parkersburg over Friend allegedly stealing a bike from Taylor’s girlfriend. They agree that during the altercation, Taylor headbutted Friend. And they agree that Friend died days later, with doctors identifying the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

The prosecution argues that there is no explanation for Friend’s injuries other than the altercation between Friend and Taylor. They point to eyewitness testimony from a Terrapin Park resident, who saw and heard two men arguing some distance away. The witness testified on Wednesday that one man struck the other with an object, possibly a baseball bat or club of some kind.

The prosecution also points to character testimony offered by several witnesses who identified Taylor as a semiprofessional boxer and MMA fighter with a propensity for violence.

The defense argues that the police and the state failed to investigate other possible explanations, or the possibility that Taylor acted in self defense. They point out that Taylor told police that Friend had threatened to stab Taylor and his girlfriend prior to the altercation.

The jury will return to deliberate at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Orin Emrick
Obituary: Emrick, Jeffery Orin
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Jury trial begins for Parkersburg man accused of murder
H. K. Smith
Obituary: Smith, H. K.
Thomas Lee Hines
Obituary: Hines, Thomas Lee
Man dies in crash in Athens County

Latest News

Wood County Commissioners interview final 911 director candidates
Wood County Commissioners interview final 911 director candidates
Faber said his office is working to lead by example when examining the efficiency and...
Ohio auditor Keith Faber joins Washington County roundtable
Memorial Health System announced a new partnership to help provide health care in the MOV
Wood County authorities arrest suspect on Lynn Street
Wood County authorities arrest suspect on Lynn Street