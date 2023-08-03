Where Harmar Days money is going and what’s next for the bridge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This year’s Harmar Days efforts raked in about $55,000 in total. That’s according to the chair of the Historic Harmar Bridge Company, Larry Sloter.

WTAP sat down with him to discuss where that money will go and what’s next for the Harmar Bridge.

The Harmar Days Festival was a success. It raised about $30,000, according to Sloter.

“..., not only does some of that money go to the bridge, some of that money also goes to update our festival space, maintain our railcars, and our park,” he said.

The Harmar Bridge Company raffle raised about $25,000 to $30,000, according to Sloter.

“All of those proceeds go directly to the bridge efforts,” he said.

Money raised will go towards multiple projects, according to Sloter. That includes improving paving, repairing rail cars, new water and electric service, and work on the post office.

“We own the Historic Harmar Post Office - that’s the original post office from the 1860′s - we’d like to revamp that into museum space or our offices…,” he explained.

Money will also go towards matching funds for grants for the bridge.

“We’re working on some grant writing right now. Hopefully we’ll have answers by the end of August beginning of September with regards to a couple of the largest grants that we’re working on,” Sloter said.

One of those grants, if awarded, could finance 60 to 70% of the bridge project, according to Sloter. That grant is part of the Appalachian Community Grant Program. He said that people in charge of the grant must determine that the bridge project meets the grant qualifiers. In order to qualify, it must be a big project that will have a profound impact on the community.

It’s a project Sloter said will provide better access to transportation as well as maintain a piece of M.O.V. history.

“The turn span is the most historic aspect and this is one of the only bridges left in the United States that’s an iron bridge, it’s a railroad bridge that is still manually operated at its turn span,” he said.

Sloter added that there are plans to make adjustments to the bridge to make it more accessible.

