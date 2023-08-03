Wood County authorities arrest suspect on Lynn Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg man, Walter Westfall, 39, is being charged with felonies from the Thursday morning arrest.

Including first-degree arson; illegal possession of destructive devices and explosives; criminal use of destructive device, explosive material or incendiary device; and wanton endangerment involving a destructive device, explosive material or incendiary device.

Westfall has the potential to receive more charges upon the time of the indictment.

Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board said law enforcement got the call at roughly 6 a.m. on Thursday. Board said a caller mentioned a pipe being on fire.

Upon arrival, the suspect at the 900 block of Lynn Street was uncooperative.

Board added Westfall jumped off of a back balcony from the second story of the building into a tree. Afterwards the Westfall ignited a flamethrower he made from a gasline at his residence. Board said Westfall then went back to the residence and barricaded himself. Westfall was armed with a knife.

Officers spoke with Westfall from a different residence.

Board said the suspect slashed at a Wood Co. Deputy with a knife and went out of view.

Both Parkersburg P.D. and Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office SWAT responded. Board said after negotiations broke down; officers made entrance to the residence. Board said the suspect charged at officers with a knife and the officers subdued the person with less lethal measures and equipment. Board added the suspect remained defiant.

Board said the incident was resolved at roughly 8:45 a.m.

Westfall is in custody and is receiving medical treatment. We will have more information on this story as it continues.

