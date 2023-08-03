Wood County Commissioners interview final 911 director candidates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commissioners interviewed their final two candidates for the position of Wood County 911 Director.

The position has been open since Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard announced he was stepping down earlier this year.

On Thursday, the commissioners spoke with the final two candidates: William M. Shook and Dale McEwuen.

Shook served with the Sheriff’s Office for a number of years and worked for in emergency response for the state. He currently works as deputy director of the 911 Center.

McEwuen is a lieutenant and 22 year veteran with the Parkersburg Police Department. He said that experience qualifies him well for the position. “We had to do dispatch when we came on the police department ourselves,” McEwuen said. “So we’re answering 911 line, we’re punching time cards, we’re talking to the victim, we’re putting out a car. So I understand the shoes that they’re walking in, and I understand that sometimes they need a little help with that.”

The commissioners said both candidates are highly qualified. The commissioners have said that filling the position with somebody who can keep up the improvements to Wood County 911′s operations introduced by Rick Woodyard is essential.

The commissioners are expected to make a decision during an executive session on Monday, and announce their pick that day.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.