2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Marietta Tigers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta Tigers football team is looking to bounce back from a 2022 season in which they had a 2-8 record, and members of the Tigers believe they have the personnel to improve significantly in 2023.

The Tigers have 21 players returning that started in multiple games, and have familiarity with the system. Head coach Jason Schob, who is entering his tenth year as the head coach of the Tigers, believes that having that head-start will do wonders for his team this season.

“We went through some growing pains,” said Schob. “But the kids really understand where we’re at. We’re starting off from where we left off last year, and I think that’s been good for our kids and we’re trying to finetune the details right now and iron that stuff out.”

The team chemistry is also at an all-time high, and the expectation to perform better is making practice a better environment than in past seasons.

“Everybody is being really up-tempo in practice,” said Seth Britton, a junior running back and linebacker. “We’re pushing each other really hard, and the team is bonding a lot more than we were last year and in the past.”

The Tigers open the season in Don Drumm Stadium against Fort Frye on August 18, but Marietta is using their first few weeks of practice to nail down the exact identity they want to have for the entire 2023 season.

“The biggest thing right now is instilling the culture,” said Schob. “Control what we can control and give elite effort at all times. I think if they do those things, then regardless of who we’re playing, we’re going to be able to compete at the highest level possible.”

