Belpre homecoming festivities kick off

By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre homecoming kicked off Thursday. The torch was lit in the opening ceremonies to mark the occasion.

It’s Belpre’s 91st homecoming.

This year, there’s food, live music, rides, a kids fishing derby, a parade, a bike show, and more.

Homecoming brings together the community both young and old. While some may be here for their 20th homecoming, for little Emily, this is a year of firsts. To be specific, her first pageant.

When asked what made her want to compete, she said, “Because you get to be in the parade.”

Emily said she hopes to win a crown and sash this year. Her favorite part about homecoming is that she gets to play.

