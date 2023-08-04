Bonus grants help retain Ohio first responders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – Thousands of Ohio first responders will receive incentives from the state.

Twelve Ohio agencies in the Mid-Ohio Valley will receive grant funds as part of the retention incentives.

The grant funds are part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program which was created to address first responder burnout, stress, and understaffing.

According to a statement from DeWine, the funds will impact nearly 300 first responders in the MOV.

The following agencies in the Mid-Ohio Valley are receiving funds:

Athens County 911 received $44,000.00 that will impact 11 first responders

Athens County EMS will receive $185,907.06 that will impact 61 first responders

Athens Fire Department will receive $72,000.00 that will impact 18 first responders

Belpre Police Department will receive $39,305.02 that will impact 11 first responders

Marietta Fire Department will receive $144,000.00 that will impact 36 first responders

Meigs County 911 will receive $28,726.88 that will impact 8 first responders

Meigs County EMS will receive $74,273.67 that will impact 22 first responders

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office will receive $48,000.00 that will impact 12 first responders

Middleport Police Department will receive $18,000.00 that will impact 7 first responders

Nelsonville Police and Fire Departments will receive $37,084.99 will impact 14 first responders

Ohio University Police Department will receive $96,000.00 that will impact 24 first responders

Washington County Sheriff’s Office will receive $212,000.00 that will impact 53 first responders

Belpre Police Chief Mike Stump said the police department is extremely grateful for the funding. The grant funding is going toward officers who served during the pandemic, according to Stump.

“The grants will help support initiatives like wellness programs to help combat the mental and emotional health issues that officers struggled with during the pandemic,” said Stump.

The Belpre Police Department applied for the grant last year, and it is the first of its kind that they have received.

Stump believes that the funds will help with retaining officers as well.

“A lot of officers were leaving during the pandemic, this funding will help as a financial retention incentive,” said Stump. “We’re still down officers, we still need officers, but we’re thankful for those that stayed during the pandemic.”

The funds were announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

More than 10,000 law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel from 309 agencies will receive a total of approximately $35 million in retention incentives across the state.

“In Ohio, we value our first responders and know that the work they do is essential,” said DeWine. “Our goal through this program is to ensure that our firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement officers have the support and resources they need for their personal well-being and in their professional lives.”

