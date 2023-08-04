‘Inside the Huddle with Tony Caridi’ returns to the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University fans in the Mid-Ohio Valley have a chance to get inside the huddle to learn more about the Mountaineers and help raise money for local kids.

The Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg is holding its annual ‘Inside the Huddle with Tony Caridi’ this Saturday, August 5, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Dils Park in Vienna, W. Va.

Gates for the event will open at 4:30 p.m., where you can buy tickets if you don’t have one yet.

West Virginia University play-by-play announcer, Tony Caridi, will be in attendance to give the inside on the upcoming WVU football season and to talk a little basketball as well.

The event will have food, drinks, and plenty of people who love WVU sports!

The event helps the Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg pay for utilities, their staff, and buying supplies they need for the kids.

Watch the video at the top of the article to hear all of the details about this event!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.