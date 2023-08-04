Internet payment assistance available for eligible households

Buckeye Hills Regional Council reports the program provides qualifying households a discount of up to $30 per month toward Internet service and a one-time $100 credit towards a tablet.
The program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Affordable Connectivity Program is a federal benefit program that helps ensure households can afford the broadband they need.

Council program manager Ryan Collins says more people are eligible than before.

“Pretty much if you receive any type of federal assistance program you qualify. If you live in a household with a child who qualifies for free or reduced lunch which includes school districts where the entire school district qualifies due to the poverty rates in the area. That district then qualifies for ACP. As well as you qualify if you are at or below two hundred percent of the poverty rate.”

The program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

Assistance details can be found HERE

