Jury delivers not guilty verdict for Parkersburg man accused of murder

PARKERSBURG. W.Va. (WTAP) – The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Parkersburg man who was accused of murder.

The jury found Derek Burton Taylor not guilty of murder in the death of Cory Friend.

The jury reached this verdict on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, around 10:45 a.m. after deliberating for about an hour and a half.

Taylor had been accused of murdering Friend in March of 2022.

The trial began on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

