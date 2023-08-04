Marietta City Council adopts legislation to fund police upgrades

Marietta City Council meets.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Council adopted legislation that will put $300,000 or less towards the Marietta Police Department Dispatch Center Renovation Project.

According to officials, this will separate records and dispatch due to recent state legislation as well as replace old equipment.

According to Council Member Bill Farnsworth, the police department’s computer equipment is old enough that they can’t get parts for repairs.

The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act Fund.

