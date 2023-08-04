Meet Loki Bean! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Loki Bean, WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Loki Bean is a one-year-old, mixed breed from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Loki Bean is good with with other animals and children. He loves going for car rides and walks!

He is very energetic and loves to play. He would be best with a family who can walk and run, play, and give lots of attention to him.

Loki Bean is still a puppy, so he will need some training.

The more toys, the better for him!

If you’d like to make Loki Bean a part of your family, head over to https://www.hsop.org/ fill out an application and set up a meet and greet!

Loki Bean is a one-year-old mixed breed from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.
