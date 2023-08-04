Multiple MOV counties receive solid waste grants

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Solid Waste Authorities in six northwestern West Virginia counties are receiving funding.

SWAs in Calhoun, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Roane, and Wirt Counties are receiving grants.

The WV Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) announced the grant funding on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

The SWMB Grant Program is designed to assist local SWAs in the job of properly managing solid waste within their prospective counties or regions.

Following are the names of the local SWAs awarded grants, amounts, and designated projects:

· Calhoun County – $16,675 – for wages, educational conference, insurance, utilities, and fuel.

· Jackson County - $15,000 - for fuel, wages, and vehicle & equipment maintenance/repairs.

· Mason County - $14,931 – for wages, roll-off cover, pallet jack, educational conference, accountant fees, insurance, and vehicle & equipment maintenance.

· Pleasants County - $14,850 - for insurance, wages, educational conference, and fuel.

· Roane County - $14,475 – for wages, utilities, insurance, Quickbooks, and educational conference.

· Wirt County – $8,900 – for fuel, insurance, financial exam, and educational conference.

Twenty-nine local SWAs will receive grants totaling $399,500 across the state.

