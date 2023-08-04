Obituary: Cline, David Lee

David Lee Cline, 62, of Belpre, passed away July 26, 2023 at his residence.

David was born January 18, 1961, in Wyoming County, WV, and was the son of the late Jack and Hannah Faye Morgan Cline.

David had worked 20 years as a mobile home setup technician and had worked for Bob’s, Kingdom and Camelot Mobile Homes. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was Pentecostal by faith.

David loved the outdoors; he was an avid hunter who enjoyed taking his grandkids as well as some friendly hunting competition with his brother & close friends. He loved children, he spent many years coaching the youth of Belpre in many sports. He loved life and was often giving others a good laugh. He was kind, humble, and always willing to lend a hand to anyone, family, friend, or stranger. He will be greatly missed by his family & friends.

David is survived by his loving wife Tammy Dee (Henthorn) Cline; daughters Brandy Byers and Stephanie Boothman (Eric); son Justin Cline; 8 grandchildren; sisters Sue Lester, Audrey Bailey and Cathy Leggett; a brother L.J. Cline.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Brook Cline; maternal grandparents, Mary Brooks & Lee Morgan and paternal grandparents, Sofie Cline & Leander Cline.

Memorial services will be 3pm Saturday August 12, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Visitation will be 2-3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family to help with final expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.