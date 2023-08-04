Obituary: Davis, Eleanor

Eleanor Davis, 91 of Parkersburg, suddenly passed away August 2, 2023 at her residence. She was born January 28, 1932 in Morgantown, WV a daughter of the late Ray Jennings Robinson and Edith Gertrude Smith Burke.

Mrs. Davis retired from United Bank (Parkersburg National Bank) with over 30 years of service. She was a 47 year member of Parkview United Methodist Church where she served in many roles including: Treasurer, Chairwoman of Trustees, Sunday School Teacher and Nursery Leader. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 15 Auxiliary and the Business and Professional Women’s Club where she held positions on the state and local level. She was a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoyed raising her children and tending to her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children: Christine Dickel (Michael) of Elkview, WV, Stephen Davis (Teri) of Destin, FL, Karen Perrine of Hockingport, OH and Angela Griffith of Vienna, son-in-law Bob Griffith, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, H. Robert “Bob” Davis two years ago, sisters: Dorothy Vannoy, Daisy Robinson, Janet Robinson and infant Janet Smith along with great-grandson Devon Jones.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 1PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Raymond Meleke officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday 6-8PM and one hour prior to services.

