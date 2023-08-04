Obituary: Pavlo, Walter A. Sr.

Walter A. Pavlo Sr. 83 of Vienna, WV. passed away July 31, 2023 at his residence.

He was born in Savannah, GA. June 7, 1940 the son of the late John and Catherine Brannon Pavlo.

He spent his childhood in Savannah and nearby Tybee Island. Walter was of the Catholic faith and attended Sacred Heart Grade School under the loving guidance of the Sisters of St. Joseph. He began writing sermons for his grandfather’s preaching in the seventh grade. Walt graduated from Benedictine Military Academy under the tutelage of the Benedictine priests. He proudly served his country in the US Navy aboard the USS Forrestal, working as a Cat Spotter on the flight deck. He was Honorably discharged after four years of service. Most of his working career was in metals and manufacturing and he served as Project Manager for five steel mills including L. B. Foster Company in Washington, WV. prior to his retirement. Throughout all, he never lost his love of storytelling instilled by the Catholic nuns at a young age. He has written many short stories and poetry over the years that were published in newspapers throughout the southern United States, including the Parkersburg News and Sentinel. His last and proudest published work is a children’s book entitled “A Christmas Eve Bedtime Story”.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Katherine “Kathy” Ketchem Pavlo of Vienna and his feline companions Tango and Cash; His sons, Walter A. Pavlo Jr. (Donna) of Beverly, MA. Barry Pavlo (Lisa) of West Lake, OH. and Christopher John Pavlo (Jennifer) of Macon, GA. His grandchildren, Bubby, Howie, Alexandra, Caroline, Olivia, John and Andrew and his great grandchildren, Reagan and Grant. His loving in law family including his mother in law, Edith Ketchem Harrison, brothers in law, Deahl and Kevin Kethem and nieces and nephews Stacy and Yusuf Shariff, Zane, Mya, Chris, Stephanie and Tyler Ketchem and his very special friends Kayla and Jesse Bouchard. Kayla dearly loved her Uncle “Peach”.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Forbes and an infant brother.

The family wishes to thank Davita Dialysis in Belpre, OH., and Amedisys Hospice of Vienna for their excellent care, love and compassion.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Leavitt Family Center at 620 Avery Street Parkersburg, WV 26101 with a Memorial Service to follow at 4:00pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

