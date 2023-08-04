Obituary: Rafferty, Susan Eileen

By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 4, 2023
Susan Eileen Rafferty, 62, of Vienna, WV died Saturday July 29, 2023 at WVU Medicine. She was born in Parkersburg a daughter of the late John O. and Jane C. (Nolan) Rafferty.

She is survived by two brothers John O. Rafferty, Jr of Harrisburg, PA and Thomas Rafferty (Kim) of Parkersburg; two sisters Mary E. Long and Jane C. Row both of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held 11:00 AM Saturday August 12, 2023 at St. Frances Xavier Catholic Church.

Inurnment will follow at Mt Carmel Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church or the Gabriel Project.

