Obituary: Spencer, Mary Metz

Mary Metz Spencer, 61 of Vienna, WV. passed away August 2, 2023 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 9, 1962 the daughter of the late William and Betty Cain Metz.

Mary loved spending time with her family, friends and church family at City Bible Church in Vienna.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, William “Bill” Spencer and daughter Brandi Tiffany Varian both of Vienna. Her sister, Barbara Marty (Dwight) of Vienna. She was “Mimi” to Kyher Bush, Kortlan Bush, Rylenn Varian and Ledger Varian of Pt. Pleasant and Vienna. One niece, Addy Smith and one nephew, Holmes Marty.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Gunner Varian.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday August 11, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the City Bible Church in Vienna with Pastor Luke Easter officiating.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Rachel Blankenship her Home Health Care Nurse.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.