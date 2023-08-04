Obituary: Wilson, Alice May

Alice May Wilson 88, of Belpre, Ohio passed into eternal life on July 28, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on August 25, 1934 in Washington Bottom, West Virginia.

Alice was a graduate of Belpre High School in 1953 and had worked for several years as a Nursing Assistant at Saint Joseph Hospital and Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She loved watching all kinds of sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals, spending time with her family.

Alice is survived by her children, son Jack O. Wilson, Jr. (Melissa) and their children Meredith Nicole Bonasso (Joseph), Hannah Grace Wilson, Kate Elizabeth Wilson, daughter Elizabeth Ruth Aubel, two great grandchildren Mabel Marie and Joanna Ruth Bonasso and several nieces and nephews. Also survived by 2 sisters Joan Tryon of St Augustine, Florida, and Linda McFee of Clarksburg West Virginia.

In addition to her husband Jackie O Wilson Sr of 65 years, she was preceded in death by her father and mother Millard and Ruth Wildman, sister Betty Croft, Ann Staats, Ada Roach, Kay Schwartzel, brothers George Wildman, and Curtis Wildman.

Funeral services will be held privately. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

