Students scramble to find new college after Alderson Broaddus announces shut down

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday the board of trustees at Alderson Broaddus University voted to close the school after financial struggles.

According to CNN, Alderson Broaddus had been troubled with financial difficulties for years, tax filings show. In 2022, the university had more than $39 million in liabilities and in 2020, the university reported a net income of -$904,424.

Students are now frantically trying to find a new school to attend in just a few weeks for now when the new school year begins.

Students like Matt Gilkey who was a baseball player at Alderson Broaddus and now has worries of being able to find schools to go to that will be able to support him financially.

“It’s just crazy because you think the future is set and as late as it is I was ready for school, we had 2-3 more weeks until school started and it’s been a whirlwind since. I’m very stressed out it’s been a crazy last 3 or 4 days, my mind has been everywhere,” said Gilkey.

Gilkey also added that he has been blessed because he has been in contact with other schools for baseball that have offered him full ride scholarships.

“I’m very blessed like I said the exposure I was getting was one of my biggest worries with it being so late and coaches reaching out,” Gilkey said.

As we continue to hear updates on the situation and how it develops we will bring you updates.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.