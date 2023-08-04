U.S. attorney urges religious leaders to remain vigilant

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WTAP) – A United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio is urging religious leaders to remain vigilant and take common sense measures for security.

Kenneth L. Parker emphasizes the importance of watching for signs and learning how to report violent threats or incidents against places of worship and their members.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office makes this announcement after recent religious attacks.

A man who set fire to a church in Baltimore, Ohio, a man who made antisemitic and violent statements online while employed by Columbus synagogues and Jewish schools, and the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter were all recently prosecuted.

Members of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies recently met with church, mosque, temple, and synagogue leaders in Columbus and Cincinnati to discuss best practices for protecting places of worship and their congregants, and how federal and state laws are used to prosecute people who threaten or damage those institutions and engage in other acts of religious violence.

If you have information about a possible threat to a place of worship or believe you are a victim of or a witness to a hate crime, you can contact your local law enforcement agency, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI- or submit a tip to tips@fbi.gov. You can also report these or any other potential civil rights violations directly to the U.S. Attorney’s Office using a referral form available at the office’s main website at https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdoh, or by leaving a voicemail on our Civil Rights Tip Line at 513-684-2055.

