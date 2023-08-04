Vendor expo tent spotlights Belpre area entrepreneurs

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Vendor Expo Tent at the Belpre Homecoming spotlights area entrepreneurs.

The 91st Belpre Homecoming kicked off Thursday and runs until Saturday night.

An expo vendor tent is packed with local crafters and businesses at Civitan Park.

Staff say the tent is bigger than ever before.

Homecoming president Amanda Wires is excited for the new additions available during homecoming weekend.

“It is free. We are excited to bring this to the community. We have a new committee and new board. We are excited to keep this going.”

The expo tent opened at 5pm today and at noon Saturday.

