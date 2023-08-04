Vendor expo tent spotlights Belpre area entrepreneurs

An expo vendor tent is packed with local crafters and businesses at Civitan Park.
The expo tent opened at 5pm today and at noon on Saturday.
The expo tent opened at 5pm today and at noon on Saturday.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Vendor Expo Tent at the Belpre Homecoming spotlights area entrepreneurs.

The 91st Belpre Homecoming kicked off Thursday and runs until Saturday night.

An expo vendor tent is packed with local crafters and businesses at Civitan Park.

Staff say the tent is bigger than ever before.

Homecoming president Amanda Wires is excited for the new additions available during homecoming weekend.

“It is free. We are excited to bring this to the community. We have a new committee and new board. We are excited to keep this going.”

The expo tent opened at 5pm today and at noon Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County authorities arrest suspect on Lynn Street
Wood County authorities arrest suspect on Lynn Street
Scott Cantely; Memorial Health System, President and CEO, and Mark Larson, MD; Mayo Clinic,...
Memorial Health System joins Mayo Clinic Care Network
Runaway Juvenile Allie Swartz
UPDATE: Juvenile located by Meigs County Deputies
Jury delivers not guilty verdict for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Tina (Campbell) Perrine
Obituary: Perrine, Tina (Campbell)

Latest News

The program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.
Internet payment assistance available for eligible households
Alderson Broaddus University
Students scramble to find new college after Alderson Broaddus announces shut down
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say
He is a one-year-old, mixed breed from the HSOP
Meet Loki Bean! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!