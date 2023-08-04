Waterline replacement delays drivers

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) – Drivers on a Wirt County road may experience delays until November.

WV 14, also known as Palestine Road, will have delays across the intersection of WV 5 going south for more than one mile, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).

The delays will begin on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, and continue through Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. between those dates.

The delays are due to a waterline replacement.

A traffic light will be in place to maintain traffic according to the WVDOH.

