2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Parkersburg Big Reds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds are preparing for this year of football as they enter year two of Matt Kimes tenure with the team.

The Big Reds went 4-6 last season and showed a lot of promise and will be bringing back a lot of starters from that team.

When you pair returning starters with another year of the same playbook, it makes that team a lot more comfortable.

David Parsons enters year three of starting quarterback in Parkersburg and brings back his starting receiving core as they aim for a breakout season on offense.

