91st Belpre Homecoming Parade rolls through town

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 91 years. That’s how long the Belpre Homecoming festivities has taken place in the City of Belpre.

In those 91 years you still have some people who have attend the parade for decades since they were kids and this year there were some at the parade who attended for their first time ever.

Some come to catch up with friends and family they haven’t seen, some come to enjoy the floats or people they know in the parade and some come to the parade for the sugar rush they can get from all of the candy thrown out.

Floats with local pageant winners, Ohio Valley Jeep Club, WTAP, Belpre high school band, Warren high school band and many others were part of the 91st homecoming parade Saturday morning.

Regardless of why you come to the Belpre Homecoming Parade all who attend have one goal when going and that is to have fun.

