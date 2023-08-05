91st Belpre Homecoming Parade rolls through town

BELPRE PARADE
BELPRE PARADE(Kheron Alston, WTAP)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 91 years. That’s how long the Belpre Homecoming festivities has taken place in the City of Belpre.

In those 91 years you still have some people who have attend the parade for decades since they were kids and this year there were some at the parade who attended for their first time ever.

Some come to catch up with friends and family they haven’t seen, some come to enjoy the floats or people they know in the parade and some come to the parade for the sugar rush they can get from all of the candy thrown out.

Floats with local pageant winners, Ohio Valley Jeep Club, WTAP, Belpre high school band, Warren high school band and many others were part of the 91st homecoming parade Saturday morning.

Regardless of why you come to the Belpre Homecoming Parade all who attend have one goal when going and that is to have fun.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jury delivers not guilty verdict for Parkersburg man accused of murder
Wood County authorities arrest suspect on Lynn Street
Wood County authorities arrest suspect on Lynn Street
Mary Metz Spencer
Obituary: Spencer, Mary Metz
David Lee Cline
Obituary: Cline, David Lee
Jon Six Food Ministries searching for new church
Jon Six Food Ministries searching for new church

Latest News

HEALTH AND WELLNESS DAY
Camden Clark Medical Center helps community with Health & Wellness Day
The Pomeroy Blues & Jazz Society are a group of local music enthusiasts dedicated to promoting...
Big Bend Blues Bash rocks downtown Pomeroy
Veterans' organizations, craft vendors and musical acts line both sides of the street in the...
Fundraiser for homeless military veterans debuts in Marietta
Parkersburg Big Reds First Look