Big Bend Blues Bash rocks downtown Pomeroy

The two-day outdoor music festival is hosted by the Pomeroy Blues & Jazz Society.
The Pomeroy Blues & Jazz Society are a group of local music enthusiasts dedicated to promoting live arts in downtown Pomeroy.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - The 23rd annual Big Bend Blues Bash is rocking downtown Pomeroy.

The two-day outdoor music festival is hosted by the Pomeroy Blues & Jazz Society.

Regional and national acts are performing at the Riverside Amphitheater.

PB & J society president Jackie Welker said having an audience in downtown and on the river is a unique experience for music lovers.

“It was really a grassroots economic development start. Sometimes I don’t know how well the shops do this weekend proper, but when town puts its best foot forward you are on their radar. And if you are familiar with the area but maybe you haven’t been to Pomeroy, and you come and find it it’s a charming little place.”

He added depending on the success of the weekend, the weekend will be working to bring free concerts to Pomeroy in the fall.

