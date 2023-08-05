Camden Clark Medical Center helps community with Health & Wellness Day

HEALTH AND WELLNESS DAY(Kheron Alston, WTAP)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 5, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday afternoon Camden Clark Medical Center and other vendors gathered at Grand Central Mall to bring the community together for a health and wellness day.

At the event CCMC focused on preventative measures for injuries, EKG’s, blood work, glucose levels and many other health procedures. Stacy Houser who does The Temple challenge was also doing classes held in the mall to promote the event as well.

While the vendors who attended focused on the knowledge they could provide to the community in a way that was unique to their company.

This is the first time the event was held for the first time since 2019 and Rehab Director, Missy Covert, says it felt good to be able to fully interact with the community they serve again.

“This is the first time a lot of people have gotten to get out and gotten blood work, or gotten to look at EKG’s and certainly access to things of that nature are invaluable to people,” Covert said.

Covert added that she believes the event went wonderful just because of the knowledge they got to give to the community in just one hour today.

