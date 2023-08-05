Fundraiser for homeless military veterans debuts in Marietta

The first-ever Ohio VetFest runs until midnight tonight near Gators Pub.
Veterans' organizations, craft vendors and musical acts line both sides of the street in the 100 block of Second street.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A fundraiser supporting homeless military veterans is taking place in Marietta.

Event organizer Ken Pettit has held four VetFests in Zanesville and will use this event to help veterans in Washington and Morgan County.

“I was homeless twice in my life and there’s no reason for anyone to be homeless but I’m a vet myself and being homeless is bad. It’s not good but I have always dug deeper and carried on but if I can help my brothers and sisters out there in any way, I’m always glad to do so.”

Pettit will work with Gator’s pub to turn this into an annual event and potentially even more.

He thanked the City of Marietta for its support in organizing the event.

