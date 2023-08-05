Local attorney, George Cosenza, shares his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s legal woes

Donald Trump was arraigned in a Washington D.C. court room Thursday afternoon where he pled not guilty. Local attorney, George Cosenza, shared his thoughts.
By Andrew Noll
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former President, Donald Trump, was arraigned in a Washington D.C. court room Thursday afternoon where he pled not guilty to four charges.

The former President has been facing a lot of adversity recently dealing with legal issues in multiple states, but he is not giving up hope on reclaiming his position as the President of the United States in the 2024 election.

Our Andrew Noll sat down with local attorney, George Cosenza, to get his thoughts on what the outlook is for Trump in the near future with multiple court dates set up.

Check out the video at the top of the article to hear Cosenza’s thoughts.

