Local nonprofit aims to help reptiles through education

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A local non-profit that rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes reptiles gave Belpre homecoming attendees a show. They brought out snakes, a savannah monitor, a skink, and more.

WTAP talked to the director of For Goodness Snakes8 to better understand its mission.

There were plenty of fun facts to learn at the show.

Director Adrienne Love referenced the blue tongued skink they were showing the audience, saying, “This blue tongue wards off any kind of predator because that predator mistakes it for a poisonous frog.”

The non-profit didn’t just teach about reptiles at their show. They taught about the issues reptiles face too.

Love pointed out the snake being walked around the audience, saying, “So these guys like Timbleton - it’s actually legal in the United States - for pet stores to throw them in the garbage if they don’t sell them.”

Her stance on wild-caught reptiles was another topic she spoke on. Love explained that wild-caught means the animals were caught in the wild, removed from their natural habitat, and then sold as pets. She believes that it’s a dangerous practice.

Love explained, saying it’s not good for the ecosystem and that wild-caught animals typically have parasites from the wild and also bring back sicknesses that local vets can’t cure. She said that they’re more likely to infect the rest of someone’s reptile collection.

Education is a part of For Goodness Snakes8′s mission.

“We’re really working hard on educating one about the cruelty in the reptile community and two on safe and ethical keeping,” Love said.

Love said the information people get about reptiles isn’t always correct, which can lead to pet owners accidentally abusing their animals.

“Each species is so specific and a lot of people just throw them into tanks with a heat lamp and they think that that’s adequate so they’re getting things like metabolic bone disease, respiratory infections…,” she explained.

And there aren’t enough pet owners to go around.

“The reptile community as a whole is just overpopulated with reptiles and there aren’t enough people to keep them so we’re trying to get people to want to be involved with these animals - to see them as they would their cats or their dogs,” she said.

The Belpre homecoming show is not the only part of For Goodness Snakes8′s education outreach. Love said they also teach at local schools, libraries, etc. as a part of their educational program for local youth.

Advocating for laws that enforce the safety of reptiles is another part of the non-profit’s mission, according to Love. She said that reptiles don’t have the same animal rights as cats and dogs.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.