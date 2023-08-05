Marietta High School prepares for upcoming volleyball season

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The Marietta Tigers volleyball team is coming off a district playoff appearance this past season and is looking to improve with a new young lineup.

Marietta only has one senior this season and has a good group of juniors as they are preparing for this season as well as the future of the program.

The Tigers are looking to improve off last seasons performance and they are in a good position to with a lot of returning players from last years squad.

Ron Kidder and the team are looking for a state championship this year and have a well rounded team to do so.

