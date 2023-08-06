Parkersburg aims to get a third area designated as a historic district

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The State History and Archives Commission will vote on whether or not to accept Parkersburg’s application for a third historic district in September.

That’s according to Downtown PKB’s Amanda Stevens. She said, in order to be accepted as a historic district, there must be enough properties that are older than a certain date that contribute to the historic value of the city.

Stevens said the proposed area is most of lower Market Street. It would be called The Downtown Parkersburg Historic District.

“The property owners that are in the specific area, the footprint of this newly proposed district, they would be eligible to - they can apply for grants from the State Historic Preservation Office and they can also use historic tax credits,” Stevens said.

She added that individual property owners could get these things without being in the district but they’d have to go through the long process of what it takes to get on the national register.

“Plus it also gives a sense of pride and a sense of community, identity for that district too,” she said.

If the historic designation is greenlit, it will become official by the first of next year, according to Stevens.

She said officials have been working on this endeavor for over two years. This includes the city, Downtown PKB, and the Wood County Historic Landmarks Commission.

Parkersburg’s current historic districts are Julianne Square Historic District and Avery Historic District.

