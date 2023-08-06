Parkersburg aims to get a third area designated as a historic district

A vote will be held in September on the new Historic District
By Laura Bowen
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The State History and Archives Commission will vote on whether or not to accept Parkersburg’s application for a third historic district in September.

That’s according to Downtown PKB’s Amanda Stevens. She said, in order to be accepted as a historic district, there must be enough properties that are older than a certain date that contribute to the historic value of the city.

Stevens said the proposed area is most of lower Market Street. It would be called The Downtown Parkersburg Historic District.

“The property owners that are in the specific area, the footprint of this newly proposed district, they would be eligible to - they can apply for grants from the State Historic Preservation Office and they can also use historic tax credits,” Stevens said.

She added that individual property owners could get these things without being in the district but they’d have to go through the long process of what it takes to get on the national register.

“Plus it also gives a sense of pride and a sense of community, identity for that district too,” she said.

If the historic designation is greenlit, it will become official by the first of next year, according to Stevens.

She said officials have been working on this endeavor for over two years. This includes the city, Downtown PKB, and the Wood County Historic Landmarks Commission.

Parkersburg’s current historic districts are Julianne Square Historic District and Avery Historic District.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President, Donald Trump, was arraigned in a Washington D.C. court room Thursday...
Local attorney, George Cosenza, shares his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s legal woes
Jon Six Food Ministries searching for new church
Jon Six Food Ministries searching for new church
Jury delivers not guilty verdict for Parkersburg man accused of murder
CT woman stuck on flight with no air conditioning for 7 hours
Passengers were stuck on plane for 7 hours with no air conditioning, no food or water provided, woman says
A local non-profit educates kids on reptiles at Belpre homecoming.
Local nonprofit aims to help reptiles through education

Latest News

BELPRE PARADE
91st Belpre Homecoming Parade rolls through town
HEALTH AND WELLNESS DAY
Camden Clark Medical Center helps community with Health & Wellness Day
The Pomeroy Blues & Jazz Society are a group of local music enthusiasts dedicated to promoting...
Big Bend Blues Bash rocks downtown Pomeroy
Veterans' organizations, craft vendors and musical acts line both sides of the street in the...
Fundraiser for homeless military veterans debuts in Marietta