Understanding the debate over Ohio Issue 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - On Tuesday, Ohioans will vote on a proposed constitutional amendment that could decrease their power to change their state constitution.

Ohio Issue 1 proposes a constitutional amendment that would change the required vote to pass amendments from the Ohio constitution from a simple majority to 60%. Issue 1 would also require citizen-led ballot initiatives for constitutional amendments to get signatures from all 88 counties to get on the ballot in the first place. Current law requires signatures from only 44 counties.

Rep. Brian Stewart (R - Dist. 12) and Sen. Rob McColley (R - Dist. 1) argue that raising the voter threshold to 60% protects the constitution from the influence of out-of-state interests. Stewart and McColley also argue that requiring signatures from every county in the state would ensure a “diverse and representative population of Ohioans” influence what ends up on the ballot.

Conversely, several Democratic state senators and representatives, including Sen. Veronon Sykes (D - Dist. 38) and Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D - Dist. 16) argue that the amendment proposed by Issue 1 is undemocratic because it allows 40% of voters to overrule 60%.

In an op-ed in “The Columbus Dispatch,” Judges Emanuella D. Groves and Casandra Collier-Williams, co-chairs of the Ohio Black Judges Association, Inc., write that “[r]equiring a sixty percent (60%) threshold for passage renders the initiative procedure functionally unworkable for all practical purposes.”

