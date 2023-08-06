West Virginia Attorney General addresses the states opioid settlement funds

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discusses opioid settlement in Wood County
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discusses opioid settlement in Wood County(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey gave an update on the states opioid settlement funding.

He was asked about the when the settlement money will be coming in to the state.

“We actually started a process to prepare to go before the legislature to start a process of beginning to transfer $10 million,” Morrisey said.

Morrisey answered the question of what he thinks the best way to attack the drug epidemic locally when the settlement funding is dispersed.

“Well I think a big part of it is to be thoughtful in how the funds are getting spat, targeting to those who need it most. One of the ways you do that is conduct needs assessments in all of the counties and regions inside WV so you don’t have overlap,” said Morrisey.

Tuesday Morrisey came to Parkersburg for a roundtable with local business owners and he says being ingrained with the community helps with decisions and methods for the upcoming decisions.

As more updates about the settlement funding comes we will continue to update you.

