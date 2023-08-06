West Virginia Legislature enters special session

Governor Jim Justice announced the special session Sunday afternoon.
(WSAZ)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia legislature is convening in a special session on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

Governor Jim Justice announced the special session Sunday afternoon. The governor said in a release that the special session would focus on increasing salaries of correctional officers. The release also says the governor is proposing $12 million in supplemental appropriations for volunteer fire departments.

The special session comes as the legislators attend their third session of interim committee meetings this year.

Delegate Scot Heckert (R - Wood) previously said that addressing issues in corrections and in volunteer fire departments were two of his top priorities for the interim committees. “Both the corrections and the fire and EMS is having retention problems,” Heckert said. “The volunteer fire departments are really having a hard time getting new members and keeping things going in different counties. We’re going to work on a solution for both issues.”

Heckert said that there are still a lot of details that need to be ironed out by the legislature to fix corrections issues. Heckert says fixing the issues in corrections will mean more than just providing more funding for salary increases.

