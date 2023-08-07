Belpre sees flooding on roadways amid severe thunderstorms

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Waters were high on Washington Blvd. and connected side streets following severe thunderstorms on Monday.

On Stone St., flooding blocked traffic and damaged a local day care center. The road was still partially closed past 6:00 p.m., as the water had not yet receded.

Elsewhere in Belpre, on Washington Blvd., a small section of the road near to the Belpre Public Library had to be closed off due to flooding. On Florence St., one house had four feet of water in its basement, and the residents had to be evacuated, according to Sgt. Fields of the Belpre Police Department.

