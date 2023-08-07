Community impact from severe weather in Parkersburg

Community impact from severe weather in Parkersburg
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roads on Division Street, Camden Avenue and Avery Street in South Parkersburg flooded due to the storm.

Residents on Camden Avenue said cars stalled while trying to cross the water.

Businesses like Grogg’s Home Services closed because of the flooding.

Grogg’s owner, Tim Hanlon says a couple of vehicles belonging to employees got water in them. However, all company vehicles were able to be moved to higher ground before they were flooded.

Employees were sent home as Hanlon said they realized, “How bad the situation was going to get because not only wanted to make sure that the team was safe, but we also wanted them to be near their families.”

Hanlon added some of the inventory is probably going to need to be replaced but the structure remained the same.

Hanlon said he is thankful no one got hurt. He said, “We will clean up this mess and get back to taking care of our great curstomers first thing tomorrow morning.”

