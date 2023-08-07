Fatal crash closes Route 7 in Meigs County

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) – One person is confirmed dead at this time after a crash on Route 7 near Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

At least five additional people were injured in the crash and transported to Holzer Meigs Emergency Department.

The crash occurred on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Route 7 is currently closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT has a detour from Route 7 to SR 248 and SR 681

