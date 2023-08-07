Fatal crash closes Route 7 in Meigs County
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) – One person is confirmed dead at this time after a crash on Route 7 near Tuppers Plains, Ohio.
At least five additional people were injured in the crash and transported to Holzer Meigs Emergency Department.
The crash occurred on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Route 7 is currently closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
ODOT has a detour from Route 7 to SR 248 and SR 681
