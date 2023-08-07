High waters cause flooding in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon the streets of Parkersburg experienced flash flooding. Roads on Division Street, Camden Avenue, Avery Street and more in Parkersburg flooded due to the storm.

For just a few hours many streets were closed due to the flooding caused by the severe thunderstorms that rolled through.

While I was on Garfield Avenue many people pulled over to a safe parking lot and got out of there cars to help direct traffic, push cars to safety that stalled and helped some to safety.

A lot of the roads that were severely flooded or closed down are now operating normally.

As we hear updates in the coming days about any possible damage done due to the flooding we will update you.

