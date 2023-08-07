MOV power outages surge amid severe weather

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Power outages are surging throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley.

An AEP Ohio spokesperson gave us an update on the state of power outages. These power outages range from issues stemming from wind, water, branch, and tree damages. These outages are leaving hundreds without power across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

This leaves Athens with nearly 550 people without power and 300 in Pomeroy. The outages are stretching from St. Mary’s to Portsmouth.

AEP says they are doing their best to take care of these issues while still making sure their crews are safe with the tornado and flash flooding warnings in effect. They added that specifically in southeastern Ohio, accessibility is a big issue with getting service vehicles on backroads.

AEP Ohio also tells anyone who sees any power lines that are down on the ground, do not get out of your vehicle and assume the power line is live. If you see a down powerline, make sure to report it to AEP or 911 in case of emergency.

To know when other outages are happening near you, visit aepohio.com/alerts.

In West Virginia, severe weather caused more of the same issues.

In Wood County more than 1,500 people are without power, according to Mon Power’s outage maps.

More than 500 of those 1,500 are in Parkersburg.

In Jackson County more than 600 residents have reported power outages.

In Wirt county more than 300 people have lost power.

In Calhoun, Doddridge and Roane counties nearly 200 people are without power.

Power is estimated to be restored between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to Mon Power.

To view the outage map visit: https://outages.firstenergycorp.com/mdwv.html

All of this information is subject to change as power is restored or conditions change.

